Tunisian Crochet Basics
Tunisian (also known as Afghan) Crochet makes a dense and squishy fabric with a beautiful texture. It’s very easy to learn and very satisfying to hook up!
This type of crochet is distinguished by the tool you use to work it, namely a long “Afghan” hook. You should choose a size that is at least two sizes bigger then the hook you would normally use with the same yarn. Our Afghan Crochet Hooks are available right here.
Another characteristic of Tunisian Crochet is that the front side of the fabric is always facing you. Generally, you create Tunisian Crochet fabric by alternating “Forward” and “Return” rows. The Forward row moves from right to left as you pick up stitches, leaving them on the shaft of the hook. And the Return row moves from left to right as you remove the stitches from the hook.
Here you’ll learn how to make a Tunisian Crochet fabric using the basic Tunisian Simple Stitch. Let’s get started!
Foundation Chain
Make a foundation chain just as you would for regular crochet. (Your pattern will tell you how many chains to make.) Don’t know how to make a foundation chain? Check out our tutorial right here.
Preparation Row
A crocheted chain has a front side characterized by interlocking “v”‘s and a back side characterized by small bumps. In the above photo the front side is on the left, and the back side is on the right.
You will work the Preparation Row into the bumps of the back side of the chain, starting with the second bump from the hook.
Insert the hook into the back bump, yarn over and pull a loop through, leaving it on the Afghan hook. Continue with each chain bump..
…all the way to the end of the Foundation Chain.
Return Row
Chain 1.
Yarn over and pull a loop through the next two stitches on the hook.
Repeat this last step until one stitch remains on the hook.
Forward Row
Remember that you don’t turn the work; just keep the same side facing you!
For the Forward Row you will insert the hook through vertical strands, created by the previous row. The first three vertical strands are shown here in pink:
So, insert the hook from right to left through the first vertical strand. Yarn over and pull a loop through, leaving it on the hook.
Continue to pull a loop through each vertical strand until you reach the end of the row.
Finish by inserting the hook into the chain one from the previous row…
…and pulling a loop through.
(If you’d like a very sturdy edge, make this final stitch through both strands of the chain one.)
Changing Colors
When two stitches remain at the end of the Return Row…
…use the new color to draw through both loops.
Work the Forward Row as usual.
Finishing
Finish off on a Forward Row. Insert the hook into the first vertical strand, yarn over and draw the loop through both the vertical strand and the stitch on the hook.
Repeat this step of drawing a loop through both the vertical stitch and the stitch on the hook until the end of the row.
Then cut the yarn and pull it through the last loop. Done!
Tunisian Crochet fabric does have a tendency to curl a bit. Using a hook that is at least two sizes bigger than you normally would is one way to help prevent the curling. Another way is to make sure you block your finished piece!
What to do with all this new knowledge? Check out our free Tunisian Crochet projects!
- Left: Tunisian Crochet Washcloths
- Middle: Tunisian Crochet Scarf
- Right: Tunisian Crochet Pointy Pom Pom Hat
152 comments on “Tunisian Crochet Basics”
-
Hello! I’m looking forward to starting my first tunisian project….I’m hoping to make a large blanket in one continual piece. Is it possible to make an 84″x72″ blanket as one piece? Thank you!
-
Thank you so much for the pictures. I have been working on a patterned piece and it was not looking right. Your instructions and pictures helped me realize the book instructions and pictures were misleading, therefore creating the wrong stitch and look.
-
love tunesian but it seems like it takes more yarn than regular crochet. is there any way to know if you have enough yarn to do a project like a scarf pattern,but you want to change it to do a throw??
-
Hi Kris
Thanks for reaching out! Take a look at the a Tunisian Crochet Scarf or the Tunisian Crochet Washcloths both of these would work for enlarging to a throw size. The amount of yarn you will use will depend on the weight of your yarn and the size of your throw, but if your using the weight of the yarn listed, you could multiply the size, and then get a closer yarn estimate. I hope this helps!
Best
Jessica
-
-
Years ago I made a hooded cape using the Afghan stitch (I am 75 and that is what we called it). Would you happen to know of a pattern for a long cape, not a poncho
-
I have been doing this stitch for a very long time. It is a fabulous stitch for dish clothes. I made a huge blanket in the Entrelac Diamond Tunisian stitch by Lion Brand. It is so warm and acts like a weighted blanket. It is very quick to make up as well..
-
Hi Harlean
We are so glad you enjoy this stitch! We also find that’s its very versatile and quick too!
Happy crocheting
Jessica
-
-
I’m a bit confused about the return row. Do you chain 1, loop, and pull through 2 loops all the way across? Or just at the beginning of the return row? Thanks for clarifying.
-
I am working on a hanging towel. I am almost to the end and cannot figure out how to chain in the middle of the row to create the buttonhole. I’m supposed to end up with 5 loops on my hook, but I only have 4.
Do you have any helpful hints?
Thank you.
Cindy Cullen